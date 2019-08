Boardwalk Radio had their first Business Interview with the one and only: Dave Epworth. Dave is currently the new owner of Mel’s Tearoom located on Bridge Street in Sackville. When Dave is not managing and cooking for Mel’s he is rehearsing and playing live music. In this interview, Dave talks about his past with Mel’s, new changes he has made to Mel’s and his visions for the future of the Diner. Tune in to hear more!

Share this: Tweet



Like this: Like Loading... Related