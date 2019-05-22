Thanks to a grant from the Canada Summer Jobs program, CHMA is looking to hire two people to produce Boardwalk Radio this summer.

The first position is that of Boardwalk Radio Producer.

The Boardwalk Radio Producer will coordinate all aspects of CHMA’s Noon-Hour Community News Magazine Broadcast. This will include recruiting summer programmers and volunteers, organizing the promotion of local community events on-air, assisting in the organization of live broadcasts of community events, working with the Town of Sackville and Mount Allison University to report on Summer Activities, preparing and filing logs, responding to tracking inquiries, entering new CD submissions into the library database, assisting in general office duties, producing CHMA promos, coordinating workshops and assisting in general production duties. The Producer will work with the CHMA Summer Reporter and community volunteers to coordinate the production of content for Boardwalk Radio including live-to-air and taped interviews, news reports, weather reports, sports updates, and community event announcements. The Producer will oversee the weekly schedule of Boardwalk Radio, assign stories, assist with production, and oversee the program to ensure that it meets CHMA’s high standards for broadcast content.

The second position is for a Summer Events Reporter.

Responsibilities include recruitment of summer programmers and volunteers, organizing the promotion of local community events on air, assist in the organization of live broadcasts of community events, work with the town of sackville and Mount Allison Unviersity to report on summer activities, prepare and file logs, respond to tracking inquiries, enter new CD submissions into library database, prepare and distribute summer radio guide, assist in general office duties, produce CHMA promos, coordinate workshops and assist in general production duties. The main focus of the position will be producing content for our flagship noon hour news/community events program, Boardwalk Radio.

Please submit your application to chma@mta.ca by Noon on May 31, 2019.

Starting date is flexible. Training is provided.