Tune in Thursdays at 1:30pm for the month of March to hear “Revistiation” a creative nonfiction podcast created by Brendan MaGee, former Interim Programing Director at CKDU in Halifax and co-organizer of Shivering Songs in Fredericton. This four episode podcast is an audio collage encompassing journal entries from November 2016 through November 2017, and features music in heavy rotation during that time, and songs created specifically for this podcast by New Brunswick expats Brookside Mall and Cedric Noel.

Be sure to tune in for this special broadcast!