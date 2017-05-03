CHMA Is Hiring a Sesquicentennial Reporter!

Thanks to a grant from the Canada Summer Jobs Program, we’re looking for someone to help us celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada!

Are you interested in community events, community gardens, history, tourism, local stories, local music and everything that makes our community great?

We’re hiring a summer reporter/producer for our daily community magazine program “Boardwalk Radio!” and we’re looking for someone who enjoys talking to people, asking questions, and getting involved in their community. A love of radio is also an asset but experience is not necessary!

The position is for 40 hours per week @ $12.00 per hour for 8 weeks. Start date is flexible and there may be an opportunity for additional weeks for the right applicant. All applicants must be eligible for Canada Summer Jobs Grant to be considered for this position.

Please submit your resume along with a brief cover letter summarizing your other interests to chma@mta.ca for consideration.

All applicants who qualify will receive an interview. The deadline for applications is May 8, 2017.