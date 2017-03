Another week, another issue of Attic Transmissions! It is currently off to the printers and can be found around Sackville very soon. This week features the usual (the charts, our schedule, upcoming events), but we’re also lucky to have former CHMA-er (lifetime CHMA-er in our hearts) Taylor McCuaig interview Peterborough, ON’s the Lonely Parade. Check it out!

