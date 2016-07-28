Those of us in Sackville are all currently very excited for tomorrow’s start to the 11th edition of SappyFest, but on this Sappy’s Eve we’d like to remind everyone that our Stereophonic Music Festival coordinators are currently accepting performer applications for the upcoming 14th edition of the festival (January 2017). To apply, click right here and fill out the simple google doc the coordinators have set up.

Thanks in advance for your applications, we hope to see you all in January!