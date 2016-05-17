Thanks to a grant from the Canada Summer Jobs program, CHMA is hiring a Summer Community Events Coordinator. This 40 hours per week position will run for a minimum of 10 weeks and will begin in early June.

Responsibilities will include producing a daily radio program promoting summer festivals, cultural attractions, and summer events in the Tantramar Region; acting as our summer Music Director; coordinating, conducting, and editing interviews; handling public service announcements; and other general office duties.

An application for this position will consist of a PDF of your resume and accompanying cover letter sent to the Station Manager c/0 chma@mta.ca



Please use the phrase CHMA SUMMER in your subject line.

CHMA is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from women, visible minorities, Aboriginal peoples and persons with disabilities.

Deadline is June 1, 2016.