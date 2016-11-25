Be sure to make it out next week to find out who will be playing the 14th edition of the Stereophonic Music Festival! Stereophonic itself happens in January, 2017.
The Voice of The Marshes
Be sure to make it out next week to find out who will be playing the 14th edition of the Stereophonic Music Festival! Stereophonic itself happens in January, 2017.
Here we go, a new Attic Transmissions! Find it in print (on lovely goldenrod paper) around Sackville this afternoon!
Another week, another issue of Attic Transmissions! It is currently off to the printers and can be found around Sackville very soon. This week features the usual (the charts, our schedule, upcoming events), but we’re also lucky to have former CHMA-er (lifetime CHMA-er in our hearts) Taylor McCuaig interview Peterborough, ON’s the Lonely Parade. Check it out!
Attic Transmissions returns! This week’s issue is off to the printers and can be found around Sackville later today. The on-air version will be on every Tuesday at 2PM.
This weekend we are proud to offer a few extra programs to our on-air schedule. These shows are the result of friends of CHMA returning to Sackville for the SappyFest weekend. The special programming includes former Programming Director Vanessa Blackier bringing back the AM Transistor (Friday, 11AM), Ilse Kramer will be on for two hours with Snappy Radio (Friday, 3PM), Brian Cleveland and Anthony Enman will be live in studio presenting a special edition of the Earshot! 20 (Friday, 5PM), and Jim Kilpatrick will be bringing back the classic Good Morning, Duders! (Sunday, 11AM).
Keep your radio tuned to 106.9FM this weekend, who knows what other special programming may appear?
Those of us in Sackville are all currently very excited for tomorrow’s start to the 11th edition of SappyFest, but on this Sappy’s Eve we’d like to remind everyone that our Stereophonic Music Festival coordinators are currently accepting performer applications for the upcoming 14th edition of the festival (January 2017). To apply, click right here and fill out the simple google doc the coordinators have set up.
Thanks in advance for your applications, we hope to see you all in January!
Thanks to a grant from the Canada Summer Jobs program, CHMA is hiring a Summer Community Events Coordinator. This 40 hours per week position will run for a minimum of 10 weeks and will begin in early June.
Responsibilities will include producing a daily radio program promoting summer festivals, cultural attractions, and summer events in the Tantramar Region; acting as our summer Music Director; coordinating, conducting, and editing interviews; handling public service announcements; and other general office duties.
An application for this position will consist of a PDF of your resume and accompanying cover letter sent to the Station Manager c/0 chma@mta.ca
Please use the phrase CHMA SUMMER in your subject line.
CHMA is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from women, visible minorities, Aboriginal peoples and persons with disabilities.
Deadline is June 1, 2016.
Every April CHMA holds a Programmer’s Party to thank our programmers and celebrate the great on-air content they’ve provided over the previous year. This year was no exception and below you can find photos from our most recent party. Many thanks to photographer extraordinaire Kim McMillan for once again taking some great photos!
The Homelessness Marathon, a radio broadcast featuring voices and stories from the homeless in multiple communities, will be airing for its 14th year and CHMA will be presenting all 14 hours of this year’s marathon. Tune in tonight at 6PM (AST) for the beginning of the marathon which will air until 8AM (AST) tomorrow morning (Wednesday, February 24). If you are unable to tune in for the beginning you will have plenty of time to catch other portions of the marathon.
Many thanks to the staff of CIVL community radio in Abbotsford, BC for coordinating this year’s marathon.
Regular CHMA programming during this time period will be pre-empted, but the normal Tuesday night/Wednesday morning schedule will return next week.