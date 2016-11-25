This weekend we are proud to offer a few extra programs to our on-air schedule. These shows are the result of friends of CHMA returning to Sackville for the SappyFest weekend. The special programming includes former Programming Director Vanessa Blackier bringing back the AM Transistor (Friday, 11AM), Ilse Kramer will be on for two hours with Snappy Radio (Friday, 3PM), Brian Cleveland and Anthony Enman will be live in studio presenting a special edition of the Earshot! 20 (Friday, 5PM), and Jim Kilpatrick will be bringing back the classic Good Morning, Duders! (Sunday, 11AM).

Keep your radio tuned to 106.9FM this weekend, who knows what other special programming may appear?